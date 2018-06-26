Gardai catch man - who is chief suspect in a rape - 13 days after he escapes from Dublin cell

A FUGITIVE who is the chief suspect in a rape after escaping from the cells of a Dublin court has been arrested over separate matters after 13 days on the run.

Gardai carrying out searches in Crumlin arrested the 36-year-old yesterday morning and he was taken to court on an outstanding warrant.

The Irish Prison Service is continuing its investigation into how he escaped from Cloverhill Courthouse by walking out of an unlocked cell on June 12. He escaped while waiting to appear before Cloverhill District Court in the grounds of Cloverhill Prison in west Dublin.

The man was due to appear on robbery charges and was waiting in the cells adjoining the courthouse when he got up and walked off. He went through the court complex and out through the front door before fleeing.

Gardai investigating a rape that happened at a Cork Street address in the days following the man’s escape consider him the chief suspect. The victim’s family claim he raped the woman at knifepoint in her home and inserted the knife inside her.

They also claim he bit and beat her. The woman jumped from her balcony to escape and suffered rib injuries as a result.

“The victim has injuries to her ribs and is in a bad way and is getting all the support available,” a source told the Herald.

The victim, who has given a detailed statement to detectives, was taken to the dedicated Sexual Assault Treatment Unit at the Rotunda Hospital.

Speaking after the attack, a family member said the woman was lucky to still be alive after her attack. “I’m shocked,” the relative said. “He put a knife to her throat and tied a bag over her head before raping her.

“He raped her and stuck the knife inside her.” The man’s photo was circulated to city garda stations and it is understood officers were searching for him when yesterday’s breakthrough happened.

A prison source confirmed the man was yesterday back in custody. Sources said he appeared in court yesterday on foot of previous warrants.

