Gardaí call for more resources after Leo Varadkar says job is now ‘a lot harder’

Garda representatives have called for increased resources after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it has "got a lot harder" to be a Garda in recent years due to increasing violence and disrespect shown toward members.

Mr Varadkar, who returns to the position of Taoiseach on Saturday, said the Government is "keen" to progress the use of body-worn cameras and hopes this will be done in the new year.

This was in response to from Independent TD Michael Lowry who raised several concerns around garda numbers, morale, and conditions during Leader’s Questions.

The Tipperary politician said that "many gardaí will tell you now they are now under more scrutiny than the criminals" and that they are swamped with paperwork.

"More and more, I encounter Garda members who are unhappy, unfulfilled and disillusioned," Deputy Lowry said.

He added that there are concerns about the number of gardaí leaving the force and, on the other end of the scale, the "scant number" choosing it as a career.

Read More

The Tánaiste said the Government is in the process of reforming oversight of the Garda to establish the new office of the Police Ombudsman.

This, he said, is hoped will lead to investigations into complaints being completed "in a more timely" manner.

"Being a Garda member has always been a tough job but it has got a lot harder in recent years with the changing complexity of demands, increase in violence, quite frankly, and an increase in disrespect being shown to An Garda Siochana," Mr Varadkar said.

Michael Lowry also stated that the recent amalgamation of larger garda districts is proving "impossible to effectively control" and that this is resulting in people both in his constituency and across the country "feeling vulnerable".

Reacting to the comments, Gda Brendan O'Connor, president of the Garda Representative Association (GRA), said: "We appreciate Deputy Lowry raising these issues in Leinster House as they echo the fears, feelings and reality felt by many of our members over the last number of years.

“Resignations are at an all-time high and the health and well-being of all gardaí is being negatively impacted by the dangerous working conditions members are exposed to as attacks against gardaí continue to rise. We continue to call for adequate training and better equipment to address the ever increasing threat.”

"It is fair to say that morale among frontline, under-resourced gardai is on the floor," Gda O'Connor continued.

"The number of recruits referred to by the Tánaiste must be viewed in the context of the 300 members lost every year to retirements and the upsurge in resignations which means the 1,800 new recruits promised in the last two budgets, should they actually materialise, will not lead to increases in the numbers suggested.”

"We now call on the incoming Taoiseach to take immediate action and raise these matters with Justice Minister Humphreys as a matter of urgency," he added.