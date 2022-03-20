An innocent mother-of-five who gardaí believe may have been accidentally shot dead in Dublin last night has been described as “one of a kind”.

Tributes have been paid to Sandra Boyd (36) who suffered a fatal gunshot wound following the incident at a house in Collins Place, Finglas, shortly before 9pm on Saturday.

Emergency services were alerted and she was rushed to the Mater Hospital but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

A significant investigation is underway and at this stage gardaí believe that a firearm was discharged inside the property resulting in Ms Boyd being accidentally shot.

No arrests have yet been made and detectives are still in the process of locating everyone who was at the house on Saturday night.

A firearm, understood to be a handgun, has also been recovered by investigators and been sent for ballistics tests.

Sandra Boyd was originally from the Finglas area and the mother to four boys and an infant girl, with locals today expressing their shock at the tragedy.

Friends on social media also described her as “one of a kind” and “a diamond” while revealing their heartbreak at her killing.

One person wrote online: “I’m just lost for words. Absolutely heartbroken for you and your family Sandra Boyd. You were a diamond. Look over your babies and family at this devastating time. RIP beautiful."

Another post said: “Absolutely shocking news. What kind of world are we living in. Absolutely heartbreaking. Rest in peace Sandra, you truly were one of a kind. Look down on your kids and your family.”

Earlier today gardaí carried out door-to-door inquiries while they also reviewed CCTV footage from the area.

While no arrests have yet been made, they are following a number of lines of inquiry in relation to the fatal shooting.

Sinn Fein councillor Anthony Connaghan told the Irish Independent: “A young lady with kids is after losing her life and it’s shocking.

“I just want to try and get the guns off the streets to prevent this. We’ve had a number of incidents in the Finglas community over the last few months, so we’d be calling for extra Garda resources to deal with the problem.

“It’s clear when the guards are on the ground in areas where there’s drug or gangland activity this stops. There is little or no incidents when there’s a visible presence on the ground. We’ve been calling for that for the last few years.”

Cllr Connaghan added that most people in Finglas live normal lives and “it’s only a tiny minority that are giving the area a bad name”.

“I’m at a football match park here with hundreds of kids around playing matches. All these nearly finds themselves tarnished by incidents like this.

“For the amount of good in the area it’s almost taken out by these small number of incidents.”

Social Democrats councillor Mary Callaghan said her “heart particularly goes out” to the family of the deceased woman.

“It’s a very tragic situation that has shocked and saddened the whole community,” she said.

“It’s extremely shocking and saddening. We were all enjoying a long St Patrick’s weekend and this tragedy has happened in the middle of it. It’s devastating for the family. Guns kill, they’re dangerous and we need to remove them from society.”

She added that “a lot more” must be done to “rid society of the scourge” of drugs and violence.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil councillor Keith Connolly described the killing of a young mother as “harrowing”.

“It happened in Finglas east, so it’s quite close to the village and it’s usually a very quiet area. Something like that hasn’t happened in the area for quite some time. So, the sense of shock is really immense,” he added.

A Garda spokesman said that the coroner has been notified and a post-mortem was due to be carried out by the State Pathologist, Dr Sally Ann Collis, at the City Morgue this afternoon.

"The scene remains preserved and a technical examination is currently being conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing," the spokesman said.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They are asking for anyone driving in the area of Collins park, Ballygall Road West, or any adjacent roads, between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday to contact them.

In particular they are appealing for drivers and road users who have dashcam or GoPro footage to contact them.

Anyone with information in relation to the shooting is being asked to contact Finglas Garda Station 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

