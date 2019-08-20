Gardai believe 'Guy Fawkes' mask was worn by attacker in assault on Paddy Hansard (75)

Gardai investigating a brutal attack on OAP Paddy Hansard are appealing for information to find a 'Guy Fawkes' mask they believe was worn by his attacker.

Gardai investigating a brutal attack on OAP Paddy Hansard are appealing for information to find a 'Guy Fawkes' mask they believe was worn by his attacker.

Investigating officers are asking the public if they have come across the mask as they believe it may have been discarded by the assailant in the incident.

The attack on Mr Hansard (70s) took place at Courtney Place, Ballybough, Dublin 3 at around 2am on Saturday morning.

Mr Hansard is still in a critical condition in the Mater Hospital following the assault, which took place around 2am on Saturday

Support: Locals attend a candle light vigil for Paddy Hansard who was seriously injured following an attack. Photo: Arthur Carron

He is suffering with serious injuries to his head and spine.

Last night a vigil was held in the local area for Mr Hansard, with his neighbours rallying behind him.

A man (50s) was arrested over the assault but was later released without charge.

He is understood to have since gone into hiding.

More than 200 people gathered outside the Courtney Place flats in Ballybough last night to say prayers.

19/8/19 Cllr Christie Burke speaking at a candle light vigil neld for pensioner Paddy Hansard who was seriuosly injured following an attack at the Courtney Place flat complex at the weekend. Picture: Arthur Carron

Neighbour Natalie McGucken (36) and her husband Derek (35) took their children Max (4) and Kristina (10) along to pray for his recovery.

She saw Mr Hansard being taken away by ambulance and still can't believe what happened to him.

It was hard having to explain to their children what happened to him, she said.

"I was shocked. He just comes in and out and minds his own business. He's a lovely man," she said.

Local councillor Christy Burke said Mr Hansard's brother Paul broke down in tears and thanked the community for all the texts and emails and other expressions of support they have received.

Online Editors