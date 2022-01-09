Gardaí are attempting to establish a motive for the gun murder of a father-of-two in Dublin this morning

The body of the 49-year-old man was discovered with a number of gunshot wounds outside his home at around 5am.

The scene at Thomond Road, in Ballyfermot, has been sealed-off and detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the shooting, the first gun murder of 2022, to contact them.

The deceased, who was married with two children, was originally from Tallaght but had been living in the Ballyfermot area.

No firearm has yet been recovered and gardaí are probing a number of possible motives in relation to the shooting.

The man was not known for any involvement in organised crime and has been described as a “family man”.

Gardaí are carrying out inquiries in the area which include reviewing CCTV footage and canvassing door-to-door.

This morning a blue tent was erected outside the property on Thomond Road to cover the body as gardaí carried out examinations of the scene.

The man’s remains have since been removed to the city morgue for a post-mortem examination.

A vehicle has also been removed from the scene and will be forensically examined.

Locals in the area have expressed their shock at the murder with public representatives calling for anyone with information to contact gardaí.

Fianna Fail councillor Daithí de Róiste said his thoughts are with the family of the deceased.

“I am saddened to hear of a fatal shooting on Thomond Road this morning. My thoughts and prayers go to the family at this time.

“I am calling on anybody who saw anything relating to this tragedy, or who has any information about what happened, to please contact gardaí.”

Sinn Féin councillor for Ballyfermot and Drimnagh Daithí Doolan told Independent.ie that the community is in shock following this morning’s shooting.

"The community is in total shock, he appeared to be a normal family man and neighbour and he was shot a five o’clock this morning," he said.

"Ballyfermot has suffered way too much violence and violent crime at this stage and it’s time that the gardaí and the Minister for Justice got a grip on it.

"They need to prioritise policing resources for Ballyfermot, we keep hearing that resources aren’t an issue well now is a time to redeploy resources to this community that has suffered from too much violence in recent years, and tackling gun crime must become a priority for this Government.

"It is literally costing lives and anytime there is a gun crime like this or a fatal shooting it sends tremors right through the community and it causes massive trauma and heartbreak. the gardaí."

A garda spokesperson said the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

"The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau,” they added.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward.

“Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”