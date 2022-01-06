Gardaí have arrested two youths over a brutal assault on a teenage girl that left her with horrific facial injuries and at risk of losing one of her eyes.

Alanna Quinn Idris (17) was the subject of a vicious attack last week in Ballyfermot.

Alanna and her friend were set upon at the Civic Centre on the Ballyfermot Road at approximately 9.30pm on December 30.

She suffered horrific facial injuries including broken bones in her cheek and eye socket, and broken teeth, but the worst injury was to her right eye which was ruptured in the attack.

Her male friend suffered stab wounds as he tried to fend off the aggressors and help her.

After surgery Alanna was told there was just a 10pc chance she would see with her eye again.

She is now home from hospital but is facing further surgery to her eye, as well as an operation to repair the damage to her cheek bones and eye socket.

This morning, gardaí from Ballyfermot and Clondalkin carried out a number of searches and arrested two young men in relation to the attack.

In a statement this morning, officers said: “Gardaí from Ballyfermot and Clondalkin have this morning conducted a number of searches and arrested two male adult teenagers in respect of a serious assault that took place in the vicinity of the Civic Offices Ballyfermot Road on the 30/12/2021 at approximately 9.30pm in which a female and a male sustained serious injuries.

"Both males are detained at garda stations in west Dublin under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“Gardaí at Ballyfermot are appealing for witness who may not yet have come forward and in particular motorists who may have dash cam footage from Ballyfermot Road between approximately 9.15pm and 10pm on the 30/`12/2021 to contact them at Ballyfermot Garda Station 6667200 or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.”

