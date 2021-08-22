Gardaí arrest two men in cross-country chase after aggravated shop robbery

Gardaí have arrested two men after an aggravated robbery at a shop, a getaway vehicle crash on the M9 outbound and a cross-country garda chase.

The aggravated robbery occurred at a shop on Main Street, Rathcoole, Co. Dublin at approximately 9:30pm on Saturday evening.

Gardaí report two armed males entered the premises and made threats to staff before taking an amount of cash. They fled the scene on foot and were later spotted entering a vehicle.

The vehicle was observed travelling outbound on the M9 in the Kildare area. It came to a stop when it came off the road and collided with a ditch, with both occupants fleeing on foot.

A chase ensued with the assistance of the Garda Air Support Unit and Garda Dog Unit, and both suspects were located and arrested.

A search of the suspects’ vehicle recovered an amount of cash as well as an imitation firearm, a hammer and other items.

Both men, aged in their twenties, were taken to Clondalkin Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They have since been released and a file will now be prepared for the DPP.