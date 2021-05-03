Gardaí arrest three men over murder of Drogheda teen (17)

Gardai at the scene of waste ground next to the Rathmullen estate in Drogheda where they are searching for the remains of a missing teenage boy. PIC Gerry Mooney

Detectives have arrested three people in relation to the murder and dismemberment of a 17-year-old in Drogheda last year.

The teenager had been lured to a house in the Louth town and murdered before his remains were dumped in different parts of Drogheda and Dublin.

Partial remains were discovered in a burnt out car in a Drumcondra laneway several days after he had been reported missing in January 2020.

This morning gardai arrested three men following a series of searches in the capital as part of the murder probe.

The men, aged in their 20s, 40s and 50s, are being held at separate Dublin garda stations.

They are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 and can be questioned for up to seven days.

This morning’s operation was carried out by the detective unit at Mountjoy garda station, who are assisting the inquiry and investigating the disposal of the teenager’s remains in north Dublin.

A number of people are currently before the courts charged in relation to the murder.

The victim cannot be identified for legal reasons because he was a juvenile at the time of the murder.

In March, gardai carried out searches of waste ground in Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, for the teenager’s remains.

Partial skeletal remains were recovered and later confirmed to be that of the teenager.

On January 13, 2020 a sports bag was dumped from a moving car in the Coolock and the teen’s remains were discovered inside.

Gardai believe the gang involved in the murder had planned to deliver the dismembered body parts to a criminal in the area.

A chief suspect in the teen’s murder, Robbie Lawlor (36), was shot dead in Belfast last year.

Several other people have also been arrested as part of the inquiry on suspicion of direct involvement in the murder, luring the victim to the scene, or cleaning the murder scene after the killing.

His murder was linked to the Drogheda feud which claimed up to four lives and has seen dozens of shootings, assaults and petrol bomb attacks over the past three years.