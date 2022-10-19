Gardaí arrest seven people and seize cash, cars, and double-barrel gun during Dublin raids

Stolen property with a value of €30,000 was seized during the raids

Gardaí have arrested seven people as part of a multi-agency investigation into “organised property crime”, following a series of early morning raids in Dublin.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), assisted by the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF), the Strategic Tactics and Operations Command (STOC), the Garda Dog Unit, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (SMVIU) and uniform and detective gardaí conducted a coordinated search of nine locations in the west and north areas of the Dublin Metropolitan District.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

In the course of the searches, a large amount of stolen property including electrical goods, pharmaceutical products, children's toys, various stolen tools and catalytic converters with an approximate value of €30,000 was seized.

Gardaí also recovered cloned registration plates and cutting equipment, approximately €15,000 in cash, a double-barrel shotgun and six vehicles which are "suspected of being the proceeds of crime".

Expand Close A double-barrel shotgun was seized during the search operation / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A double-barrel shotgun was seized during the search operation

"A total of seven suspects were arrested in the course of the GNDOCB led operation.

"Three males (aged 17, 18 and 30 years) on outstanding warrants and three males, (aged 17, 29 and 35 years) and one female aged 17 years in relation to theft and fraud offences,” a garda spokesperson said.

"The four arrested in relation to offences above are currently detained pursuant to the provisions of section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at various Garda stations within the Dublin Metropolitan Region and the Meath Region.”

"Tackling the capacity of particular organised crimes groups who are having significant negative impact within communities through organised property crime including burglary, theft of catalytic converters and Tools and organised shoplifting across the Dublin Metropolitan region and adjoining regions is a key focus of the Garda Síochána in undertaking the Winter Phase of Operation Thor,” they added.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing in relation to all the seized items.

Operation Thor, launched in November 2015, is designed to tackle the anticipated increase in the number of burglaries and associated criminal activity that usually occur in winter months by undertaking targeted enforcement and preventative activity.

Gardaí launched the operation’s Winter Phase at the end of last month.