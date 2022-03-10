Gardaí investigating a gun attack on a woman and her children as they sat in a car in Dublin this week have arrested an extended relative of the victims.

Detectives believe the shooting in Clondalkin on Monday morning is part of a localised feud involving members of an extended family in the capital.

The innocent victims were lucky to escape serious injury after a firearm was discharged at their car while it was stopped at traffic lights on the Nangor Road.

The female driver of the vehicle and male passenger, both aged in their 30s, were wounded and later treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A number of young children were also in the car at the time of the shooting but luckily escaped unharmed after the car windows shattered during the incident.

Detectives in Clondalkin are carrying out inquiries into the discharge of the firearm and are investigating if two men were involved in the incident.

This morning gardaí made their first arrest as part of the inquiry after searching a premises in south Dublin.

A man, aged in his 20s, is currently being detained at Clondalkin garda station and can be held for a period of up to 72 hours.

Independent.ie understands that the suspect is an extended relative of the woman who was injured during the gun attack.

One source said: "This shooting was carried out with a low-velocity weapon but it's pure fortune that there weren't any more serious injury.

"The fact that children were also in this car at the time shows how completely reckless and indiscriminate this attack was.

"The investigation is progressing and gardaí are confident they have identified those involved," the source added.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses in relation to the unlawful discharge of a firearm on the Nangor Road on March 7.

The car was stopped at traffic lights at the junction of Oak Road and Nangor Road at 9.45am when a gunman approached and discharged the weapon.

The car's window shattered and the getaway vehicle then fled the scene.

Both adults in the car were later treated for non-life threatening injuries at St James Hospital while the children were not physically harmed.

Gardaí said they carried out a search in south-east Dublin this morning and arrested a suspect.

"He is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at Clondalkin Garda Station and can be held for up to 72 hours," a garda spokesman said.

"The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow," the spokesman added.



