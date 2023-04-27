Gardaí arrest man in connection with fatal shooting of Eddie Hutch in 2016

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Eddie Hutch in 2016.

The brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was shot dead days after the high-profile murder of David Byrne (33), at the Regency Hotel in February 5, 2016.

Gardaí said on Thursday they had arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting on Poplar Row, in Dublin 3, on February 8, 2016.

“A man in his 40s was arrested today in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in his 50s which occurred on Poplar Row in Dublin 3 on 8th, February 2016,” the statement said.

“The man is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 at a Garda Station in North Dublin.”