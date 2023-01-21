| 6.9°C Dublin

Seoirse Mulgrew

Gardaí have arrested a man following an armed robbery at a retail premises in Dublin this morning.

A garda spokesperson said at approximately 7.30am this morning, a man entered a retail premises on the Braemor Road, Churchtown, Dublin 16, “armed with what was understood be a knife and threatened the staff”.

“He then left the premises with a quantity of alcohol,” the spokesperson said.

Shortly afterwards, a man aged in his 20s, was arrested in relation to this incident.

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Rathfarnham Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

