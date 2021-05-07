Gardaí arrest drunk driver and seize two cars while demonstrating new roadside detection app

Gardaí arrested one person for drink driving, seized two cars and issued 12 on-the-spot fines as they demonstrated a new app that lets them check up on motorists in real time at the side of the road yesterday.

Gardaí made the detections as they demonstrated the new Garda Active Mobility App to members of the media at a checkpoint in Naas.

The FCPNs were issued to drivers they found to have no tax, no seat belt, no L-plates, and two for unaccompanied driving while a learner.

Frontline Gardaí can now use a “mobile data station” to access a variety of information about a vehicle through their registration.

The Garda Mobility App is designed to help streamline the process of Garda checkpoints across the country.

Naas Roads Policing Garda Sergeant Brian O’Loughlin said the app has changed the day-to-day work Gardaí carry out on the roadside.

“It gives us the ability to scan the registration of a vehicle,” he said. “It tells us who the owner is, it tells us if the vehicle is tax insured, if there’s NCT on the vehicle, and it also gives us any active warning.

“It further tells us if a driver is disqualified in relation to court disqualification penalty points.”

Head of Digital Services and Innovation for An Garda Síochána Tim Willoughby said that 2,500 of these devices have been purchased.

“They’re frontline, high-end devices so that the guards at the side of the road can do their job with the right technology, in the right space, at the right time,” he said.

“We piloted back first in Limerick, starting way back in 2017. We purchased an original 2,500 devices and have pushed those out across the country. We’ve completed all of the Roads Policing Members, and we’ve all the community members.

“And this additional 2,500 devices will bring us up to 5,000 devices in the hands of frontline guards by the end of the year.”

Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan described the app as “the most innovative change to policing in the last twenty years”.

“What we have seen in the last year is a serious increase that we have actually detected for driving while disqualified,” he said.

“In the case where we stop people who were driving while disqualified, we actually seize the car and we bring them to court straight away. So they’re actually bailed or appear in court within days.

“That has been a huge benefit for us, in respect to that. But I think to be honest with you I think it’s probably a bigger benefit for the community at large to have people who are disqualified from driving removed from the roadside as quickly as we can.”