Gardaí arrest 46-year-old man after €3.1 million worth of cocaine seized at Dublin Port

A 46-year-old man has been arrested after cocaine worth an estimated value of €3.1 million was seized at Dublin Port.

Gardai said the arrest was part of an ongoing investigation targeting people suspected of involvement in transnational organised crime.

A joint intelligence led operation was conducted involving personnel from the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

The operation resulted in a vehicle being stopped in Dublin Port and a subsequent search of a refrigerated unit.

A Gardai spokesperson said: “James the Customs Dog located 45kgs of Cocaine concealed within the unit.

“One male aged 46 years was arrested in relation to drug trafficking offences.”