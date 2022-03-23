Gardaí arrest 434 in capital over the long St Patrick’s Day holiday

The St Patrick’s Day Parade returned to Dublin last week after a two-year gap. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Gardaí arrested more than 400 people in Dublin over the double bank holiday and the weekend.

Assistant Garda Comm- issioner Anne Marie Cagney said 434 arrests were made, mostly for public order offences but also for some involving drugs or theft, between March 16 and March 20 as more than 400,000 people descended on the capital.

A total of 127 arrests were made across the Dublin region on St Patrick’s Day itself. More than half of all arrests were in the city centre.

The highest number of arrests over the course of the bank holidays and weekend was in the south city centre, where 140 were recorded over the five days.

Official garda figures show 165 arrests – 38pc of the total – were for public order offences while 71 individuals were arrested for theft.

A total of 32 people were arrested for drug offences and 24 for criminal damage. Only 15 assaults were recorded over the five days of the festival.

Gardaí had been concerned at the potential for problems over the weekend as festivities had been marred for several years by high levels of public order offences.

However, Ms Cagney said the success of the policing operation at this year’s events – after a gap of two years due to the pandemic – was welcome.

She told Dublin City Council’s joint policing committee yesterday that more than 2,100 gardaí were deployed across the city during the St Patrick’s Festival, with a focus on the policing of public transport services, including the use of undercover officers.

Ms Cagney, who oversees policing across the Dublin region, said the policing operation was “designed to reassure citizens, visitors and the business community that Dublin was a safe place to visit, socialise and conduct business”.

The meeting was told nine motorists were arrested on suspicion of drink- or drug-driving as a result of 550 alcohol checkpoints and 33 drug checkpoints mounted across Dublin city and county over the five days.

Ms Cagney welcomed the co-operation of owners of licensed premises who refrained from off-licence sales until after 4pm on St Patrick’s Day.

“As a result of the early seizure of alcohol, we were in a position to ensure that it remained a family-friendly atmosphere,” she said.

Council official John Downey said more than 400,000 people visited Dublin city centre on St Patrick’s Day, with around 200,000 lining the route of the city’s parade.