Gardai arrest 12 people in anti-burglary crackdown

GARDAI have arrested 12 people as part of a burglary crackdown in the southwest of the country.

This week gardaí in Tralee raided a number of properties in the town as part of Operation Thor, a national anti-burglary initiative.

The operation was part of an investigation into recent break-ins and public order incidents as well as drug offences in the county.

In total seven people were arrested for these offences with five people charged. A further eight warrants were executed with five people who were arrested and brought before a court.

As part of the day of action on Tuesday gardaí searched three premises which resulted in drugs, including cannabis and cocaine, being recovered.

Tralee Supt Dan Keane said that the operation was to prevent crime and raise awareness of criminality in the area.

“The main focus for this Day of Action was to prevent crime, raise awareness and to enhance community engagement. Providing the relevant crime prevention advice to the public is vital, so that’s why we were out yesterday in our schools, shops and at checkpoints, telling people about how they can keep themselves and their homes safe from criminals.

“We also took the time to tell people about our ‘see something, say something campaign which allows people to inform us, by text, of anti-social behaviour that is happening in Tralee. This can be done by texting ‘TRALEE’ and the incident details to 50555,” Supt Keane said.

A crime prevention stand was set up in Manor West Shopping Centre where gardaí gave the relevant crime prevention advice on topics such as fraud, bogus traders, personal safety and home security.

“Members of the Community Policing Unit also visited two schools in the area where they spoke to students about road safety and how to be safe online,” a garda spokesman said.

Three licensed premises were also caught selling alcohol to juveniles following a ‘test’ purchasing operation, and files are being prepared for the DPP in relation to those detections.

