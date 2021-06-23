Gardaí are monitoring funding for extremist groups across the country

Anti-terror gardaí are monitoring small pockets of suspected jihadists across the country as they investigate fundraising for Islamic extremist groups.

Last year, Ireland had the fifth-highest number of arrests for jihadist-linked crimes across Europe.

In total, 18 people were arrested by gardaí as part of investigations into terror organisations, including Islamic State.

Of these, 17 people were detained on suspicion of providing financial support to these groups.

A report by Europol found that those arrested had transferred finances through money service businesses to other countries in Europe, including Turkey, as well as Afghanistan.

It said these funds were raised through legal activities such as donations, and illegal means, including drug

trafficking.

The EU’s police agency said that several ongoing Irish investigations “targeted lone individuals and groups”, including male and female suspects.

These are made up of Irish citizens, foreign nationals, and people with dual citizenship.

The arrests were carried out by the Special Detective Unit, which is responsible for investigating threats to the State by national and international groups.

The Irish Independent understands detectives are continuing to monitor small pockets of suspected jihadist sympathisers in Dublin as well as the west and south-east of Ireland.

The fundraising is suspected of being carried out for Islamic extremist groups, including, but not limited to, Islamic State.

Sources said the arrests showed that crime relating to international terror groups was still occurring in Ireland, requiring good police work to identify those involved.

A man living in Waterford was previously jailed for sending €400 to the Islamic State.

Hasan Bal (29), formerly of O’Connell Street in Waterford, was given a two-and-a-half-year sentence in 2018.

The 18 jihadist-related arrests made last year were more than triple the five such arrests in 2019.

This included alleged IS bride Lisa Smith (39), a former Defence Forces soldier who is due to stand trial before the Special Criminal Court next year. She was detained in December 2019 and is facing charges of membership of IS and financing the terror group, which she denies.

The new Europol report also says that a “small number” of foreign terrorist fighters (FTF), who fought with or against Islamic State, have returned to Ireland.

Another individual who fought in Syria is also under investigation amid concerns he may return here.

A total of 449 arrests were made in EU member states last year relating to terror offences.

Only four other EU countries – Austria (30), France (99), Germany (27) and Spain (37) – reported more jihadi-terror related arrests than Ireland.

There were 57 completed, failed or foiled terror attacks in the EU last year, which claimed 21 lives.

It also found that, while the al-Qa’ida network continues to maintain a sustained propaganda presence online, the quality and quantity of IS propaganda has “decreased considerably”.

The EU Terrorism Situation and Trend Report 2021 also reviewed right-wing, anarchist, and ethno-nationalist terrorism.

There were six arrests relating to dissident republican (DR) terrorism in Ireland last year.

It found that the “majority of DR support originates in Ireland and Northern Ireland, although it is believed that some material support is also provided by persons outside of these jurisdictions, predominantly related to financing and/or sourcing weaponry”.

Europol stated that the threat to Northern Ireland from dissident republican groups remains severe.

It said the current threat emanated mainly from two organisations, the New IRA and the Continuity IRA.

Europe’s police agency has also warned that while government restrictions during the pandemic had initially suppressed their activities, “they have started to return to their previous levels of operational activity”.

The head of Europol’s Counter Terrorism Centre, Claudio Galzerano, said that many jihadist attacks were carried out by lone actors who were possibly radicalised online.

“EU member states suffered 10 jihadist attacks, all perpetrated by lone actors,” he said. “Some of the lone actors do have connections to like-minded individuals or terrorist groups, that being jihadists or right-wing extremists.

“Some of them were possibly radicalised online, with terrorists exploiting different events, controversies and vulnerable individuals.

“Meticulous assessment of the threat and coordinated efforts are of utmost importance to identify vulnerabilities and curtail the terrorist and extremist violence both online and offline.”