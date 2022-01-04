Gardaí appeal to motorists who may have given lifts to Donegal father and son in days before their murder-suicide

The fueneral of Daniel and Damien Duffy at St Eunan's Cathedral in Letterkenny, Co Donegal in December. Photo: Newspix

The bodies of Daniel Duffy (pictured) and his son Damien were found at their home in Letterkenny

Gardaí have appealed to motorists who may have given lifts to the father and son involved in a tragic murder-suicide in Co Donegal just days before Christmas.

Daniel Duffy, aged 88, and his son Damien, aged 50, were found dead at their Letterkenny home on the afternoon of December 23.

Mr Duffy Snr was found inside the home while his son was found in a car in a shed at the rear of the house at Windy Hall.

It is understood gardaí are working off the theory that Damien smothered his father and then took his own life.

The results of a post-mortem carried out on Christmas Eve by the State pathologist's office have not yet been released.

Milford-based Garda Sergeant Niall Maguire said they are seeking any drivers who may have been in contact with either men.

"We would like anybody with any information on this incident to come forward,” he said.

"In particular anybody who spoke with either male in person or by telephone or who provided transport, or taxis who may have called to the house at Windy Hall, Letterkenny on December 22 or 23 to please come forward.

"If you can help us, specifically people who may have spoken to them or may have given them lifts on December 22 or 23, then please contact the Gardaí in Letterkenny.

"We need to investigate as thoroughly as we can so we can assist the professionals in the future to prevent something like this from happening again.”

The men were buried together in Ramelton following their funeral mass at St Eunan's Cathedral in Letterkenny.

