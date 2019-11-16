Gardai appeal for witnesses following attempted ATM theft in Louth overnight

Gardai are investigating an attempted ATM theft in Co Louth in the early hours of this morning.

Gardai are investigating an attempted ATM theft in Co Louth in the early hours of this morning.

The incident took place at around 3.20am at the Bank of Ireland which is on Main Street in Dunleer.

Dunleer is a town about 15km north of Drogheda and just 2 minutes from the M1 motorway.

An ATM was damaged and a digger and lorry remained at the scene when gardai arrived. A significant amount of damage was caused to the premises, a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí are appealing to any person in Dunleer this morning between 3.00am and 4.00am and who saw anything unusual, and to any road users with camera footage, to make contact.

"Gardai are also appealing to any person who saw any suspicious vehicles in the Dundalk area at this time," a spokesperson said.

Atm robbery in Dunleer Co Louth Photo By David Conachy 1611/2019

It is also believed that those responsible left the scene in a silver Toyota Land Cruiser with a partial registration of 04-MH heading north of Dunleer.

"Gardaí are appealing for any person who saw this vehicle or knows the whereabouts of the vehicle to contact them at Drogheda Garda Station 041 987 4200, the Gardaí Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."

It is the latest in a series of thefts and attempted thefts of ATMs in the border region.

Online Editors