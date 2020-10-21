Gardaí appeal for witnesses after two teenagers assaulted and robbed in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after two teenagers were assaulted and robbed in Dublin.

The incident occured at Porterstown Park, Porterstown Road, beside St. Mochta's Church on Sunday, October 18.

The two 18-year-olds were assaulted and robbed in the early hours Sunday morning at approximately 4.30am in the park and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí at Blanchardstown Garda station are appealing for any witnesses, or for any person with information on this assault and robbery to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing to any individuals who were in the Porterstown Park, Porterstown Road area from two to 5am on the morning of Sunday, October 18 to come forward.

Gardaí are also asking any motorists, including taxis, who may have dash cam footage of the area during this time, to make it available.

Gardaí are anxious to identify a dark, hatchback car which was parked outside the Porterstown Park car park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Road Garda Station on 01 666 7013, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

