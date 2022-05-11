Gardaí appeal for help tracing movements of murdered Ballymun woman Lisa Thompson as they keep ‘open mind’ on motive

Gardaí investigating the murder of Ballymun mother-of-two Lisa Thompson have said they are looking for information on her whereabouts since last Saturday.

It is unclear if this was the last time she was seen and gardaí said they are keeping an open mind about who attacked her and why.

Investigators say gardaí were alerted to the discovery of Ms Thompson’s body at Sandyhill Gardens in Ballymuun by Dublin Fire Brigade at 3.30pm yesterday. They had been contacted locally by someone who was concerned for her, and when the fire brigade arrived they came upon the scene of the murder.

Read More

It is believed Ms Thompson had been stabbed a number of times. It is expected that a post mortem examination being carried out this morning will give gardaí a better time frame as to when Ms Thompson was attacked.

Supt Darren McCarthy today gave a press briefing at Ballymun garda station in which he appealed to the public for assistance.

“Yesterday, Tuesday May 10, 2022, at approximately 3.30pm Gardaí from Ballymun Garda Station attended at a private residence at Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, following a call from the Dublin Fire Brigade, who were attending at the house following a 999 call. There Gardaí discovered the body of Lisa Thompson (52). Lisa had been the subject of a serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries,” he said.

Expand Close Superintendent Darren McCarthy speaking to the media at Ballymun Garda station. Picture: PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Superintendent Darren McCarthy speaking to the media at Ballymun Garda station. Picture: PA

“The scene at Sandyhill Gardens remains preserved. A technical and forensic examination of the house is ongoing by the Garda Technical Bureau. Lisa’s body was removed yesterday evening to the city morgue in Whitehall and the Chief State Pathologist Dr. Linda Mulligan commenced a post mortem this morning.

“I have established an incident room here at Ballymun Garda Station and I have appointed a senior investigating officer to oversee this murder investigation.

“A family liaison officer has been appointed to Lisa’s family and An Garda Síochána will continue to keep the family informed and support them at this time. Lisa was a 52 year old woman, she was well known in her local community, which is shocked over the violent and traumatic death of Lisa,” he added.

Expand Close Gardai at the scene at Sandyhill Gardens in Ballymun. Picture: Collins / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gardai at the scene at Sandyhill Gardens in Ballymun. Picture: Collins

“An Garda Síochána continues to investigate all the circumstances of this murder and we continue to examine all lines of enquiry and have an open mind as to the motive for this attack at this time.

“I appeal to anyone with any information on this violent murder to contact us at Ballymun Garda station. No matter how insignificant you think it may be, we need to hear from you.

“In particular, I am appealing to any person with information on Lisa’s movements from Saturday May 7 up to yesterday Tuesday May 10 to contact us.

“I am also appealing for any person with any video footage from the Sandyhill area of Ballymun, and the surrounding roads of Marewood Crescent, Balbutcher Lane for that period to contact investigating Gardaí at Ballymun Garda Station at 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Line phone number 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” said Supt McCarthy.

Asked about fears in the community, Supt McCarthy said he wanted to assure members of the community that “the best team is in place to ensure this investigation is fully carried out to bring the culprit to the courts of justice.”

He added that for operational reasons they would not disclose if there were any signs of forced entry at Ms Thompson’s house or whether a weapon had been found.

A cousin of Ms Thompson’s, Nicola Thompson, today told Independent.ie that the news of her death was terrible.

“Lisa did nothing on anyone. She was a devoted mother and a youth worker. She helped people all her life. This just happened to the wrong person. (It is) so sad,” she added.