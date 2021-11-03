| 5.8°C Dublin

Gardaí and Europol issue online shopping fraud warning ahead of Christmas period

Ciara O'Loughlin

Gardaí and Europol have warned online shoppers to be wary of fraudsters in the run up to Black Friday and the busy Christmas period.

As part of Europol’s eCommerce Action 2021, An Garda Síochana has combined a ‘golden rules’ list for online shoppers.

It encourages shoppers to check the seller’s reviews and ratings and to be careful with how they pay.

Speaking today, Detective Chief Superintendent Lordan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said: "I certainly welcome this Europol initiative and would urge consumers and businesses to be extra careful when conducting online transactions and pay heed to the valuable advices offered on the Europol website to help avoid the many pitfalls involved.”

‘The Golden Rules of Online Shopping’ from An Garda Síochána and Europol are as follows:

  • Understand risks involved - do some research – use brands and shops that are familiar to you
  • Check to ensure the website is genuine - type the address yourself and check the spelling
  • Check the seller’s reviews and ratings
  • Be careful how you pay – always use the website’s recommended payment site – if none, use credit cards when purchasing as most cards have a strong customer protection policy
  • Save all documents related to online purchases
  • If you don’t make a purchase, don’t leave identity or card details behind
  • Never send card details by email, text or other messaging methods
  • Don’t send money to someone you don’t know – check first

