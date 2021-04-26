Gardaí and Crimestoppers make fresh appeal over disappearance of William Delaney

Gardaí and Crimestoppers have made a fresh appeal for information on the disappearance of a father-of-eight feared murdered.

Tipperary native William Delaney (56) was reported missing over two years ago after being last seen alive in Monasterevin, Co Kildare.

Detectives suspect he was murdered and his remains buried at a location in Laois, but have been unable to find his body to date.

In recent weeks fresh searches have also been carried out in Portlaoise as part of the investigation.

Gardaí have so far arrested three people as part of the investigation but believe there are people within the community who have more information.

William Delaney, who would have turned 59 today, was last seen alive on January 30, 2019.

He had left Portlaoise General Hospital that morning, where he was a patient, before travelling to Portlaoise post office to collect a welfare payment.

At around 3pm he visited a relative in Monastervin, Co Kildare, who wasn’t home at the time.

The last confirmed sighting of William Delaney was outside the Hazel Hotel located on the old Cork-Dublin Road.

Over a month later, on March 6, he was reported missing by his family.

The disappearance was initially treated as a missing person case but that June gardai received information that William Delaney had been murdered and his body buried at a location in Laois.

Gardaí carried out comprehensive searches in the area near the Rock of Dunamase but his remains weren’t located.

Today An Garda Síochána and Crimestoppers have launched an appeal for anyone with information to contact them.

Gardaí said that they have received good assistance from the community so far but believe there are people who have information and have not yet come forward.

Superintendent John Lawless, of Portlaoise Garda Station, said: “I am appealing to any members of the public who have information on the murder of William Delaney, or the whereabouts of his remains to come forward. You may have vital information which could help us. Information which may seem insignificant, might help with this investigation.

Supt Lawless told the Irish Independent that they are satisfied with the information they have that William Delaney was murdered.

He also said that they believe the is information in the locality which will help the investigation.

“We’ve carried out a number of searches in the last three months, additional searches not just at the Rock of Dunamase, and searched different parts in Portlaoise,” he said.

Crimestoppers Chairman John Murphy added: “Members of the public can call Crimestoppers with potentially valuable information about any crime without leaving their name or personal details.

“The ability to give information anonymously can be an important incentive and could help solve a case and secure a conviction. I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this case to get in contact.”

Calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous and callers do not need to leave their name or address. Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.

In June 2019 a female teenager and a man in his 30s were detained and quizzed as part of the investigation before being released without charge.

Earlier this month a third person was arrested as part of the inquiry and questioned for a number of hours.

The man, aged in his 20s, was later released without charge.

Gardaí said they were preparing files for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in relation to the arrests.