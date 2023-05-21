Garda who reported cancelled 999 calls takes mistreatment case against the force

The PIAB has been permitted to assess claims from gardaí. Photo: Brian Lawless© Brian Lawless

Ali Bracken

A garda whistleblower who helped shed light on the cancelled 999 calls controversy has lodged a case against the force with the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) — one of the first cases of its kind.