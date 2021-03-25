| 6.7°C Dublin

Garda watchdog concerned over prospect of officers abusing their powers for sexual gain

New report by Garda Inspectorate on the threat of internal corruption has highlighted weaknesses in An Garda Síochána’s procedures

Commissioner Drew Harris Expand

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

A Garda watchdog has raised serious concerns about the force’s ability to deal with gardaí who abuse their power for sexual gain.

A new report by the Garda Inspectorate on the threat of internal corruption has highlighted a number of weaknesses in An Garda Síochána’s procedures for addressing serious incidents involving its members.

This includes conflicts of interest, post-employment activities, interactions with journalists, and drug use.

