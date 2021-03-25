Garda watchdog concerned over prospect of officers abusing their powers for sexual gain

A Garda watchdog has raised serious concerns about the force’s ability to deal with gardaí who abuse their power for sexual gain.

A new report by the Garda Inspectorate on the threat of internal corruption has highlighted a number of weaknesses in An Garda Síochána’s procedures for addressing serious incidents involving its members.

This includes conflicts of interest, post-employment activities, interactions with journalists, and drug use.

The report, which was brought to Cabinet by Justice Minister Helen McEntee on Tuesday, said police officers using their position for sexual or emotional purposes has become a major issue in international policing.

The Inspectorate specifically said there is a weakness in current Garda protocols for dealing with incidents involving gardaí who might abuse their position. The ‘Countering the Threat of Internal Corruption’ review recommended a series of policy changes to ensure this behaviour does not become an issue within An Garda Síochána.

The report is the first review initiated by the Garda Inspectorate, as all previous investigations were launched at the request of either the Department of Justice or the Policing Authority.

The aim of the review was to determine how effective gardaí were at dealing with internal corruption.

The Cabinet was told the Garda Inspectorate’s report identified “substantial scope” for reform to strengthen how An Garda Síochána deals with the threat of corruption among its members.

The report found internal corruption is an issue faced by police forces across the world.

However, ministers were told it is clear from the Inspectorate’s findings that structures, systems and policies in An Garda Síochána are “less developed” than among their international counterparts.

The Inspectorate identified a lack of protocols around conflicts of interests and the activities of gardaí after they leave the force. It also raised concerns about the lack of policies about relationships between gardaí and journalists.

The report, which will be published today, said more rules around gardaí receiving gifts, hospitality or sponsorship are needed.

It said there is a lack of policy and governance around allowing gardaí take part in non-public duties, such as working at sports events, concerts and festivals.

It called for the introduction of drug and alcohol testing for gardaí. However, it is understood a new policy on testing members for substances is already being developed and will be published shortly.

The report also calls for the introduction of an Anti-Corruption Unit. However, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris established a unit to deal with internal corruption last November.

A number of recommendations in the report have already being acted upon by Commissioner Harris under commitments set out by the Future of Policing in Ireland commission.

A Government spokesperson said: “The purpose of the inspection was not to identify specific incidents or corruption within An Garda Síochána, but to examine the effectiveness of AGS at preventing, detecting and mitigating against the threat of internal corruption.”