Garda suspended after failing roadside test for driving while intoxicated following collision while on duty

A garda has been suspended after failing a preliminary roadside test for driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a traffic collision while on duty in an official garda car.

Gardaí said the male officer aged in his 30s, who is attached to the Dublin Region, has been suspended from active duty and now faces an internal disciplinary investigation following the incident near Swords, Co Dublin, on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí said the officer who was driving an official garda vehicle was involved in a collision with another car on  the M1 motorway near Swords around 3.30pm.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

“Prior to hospitalisation, the driver of the official garda vehicle failed a preliminary roadside test for driving while intoxicated and in accordance with standard procedures an evidential sample was obtained at the hospital which has been sent to the Medical Bureau of Road Safety for analysis, the results of which will determine the course of the ongoing investigation,” gardaí said in a statement to Independent.ie.

“An internal disciplinary investigation has also commenced and the member of An Garda Síochána, a male in his 30s based in the Dublin Region, has been suspended from active duty,” a spokesperson said.

