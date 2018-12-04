GARDAÍ have seized a car suspected of being used by a prolific burglary gang in a series of break-ins across two counties.

Gardaí seize car linked to prolific crime gang as part of investigation into burglary spree

The west Dublin crime gang are being investigated for at least five burglaries in recent days between the capital and Kildare, and have been “highly active” in recent months.

It is understood that a number of properties were targeted in the Lucan area yesterday, including two in the Elm Park estate, while several more homes were broken into across the county border in Kildare.

As part of an investigation into the burglaries, gardaí based in Ronanstown seized a car linked to a prolific crime gang yesterday.

The Audi A4 vehicle was seized outside a house in west Dublin after four men were spotted in the vehicle close to where a number of homes were targeted.

Sources say the crime group being investigated for the burglaries are mainly based in the Clondalkin area.

It is understood that the homes targeted were unoccupied at the time.

“This crew are a target under Operation Thor and are considered a highly active burglary gang who operate mainly across Leinster,” a source said.

In the first 10 months of the year, 116 ‘days of action’ were held as part of Operation Thor in the capital which have seen burglaries drop by 10pc compared to the same period last year.

Proactive policing has also led to almost 1,000 detections of handling stolen property, an increase of 29pc compared to 2017.

