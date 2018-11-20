Gardaí seize €30k worth of heroin in south Dublin cartel bust

Gardaí investigating the Kinahan cartel’s south Dublin drug dealing operation have seized €30,000 worth of heroin.

The bust was made this morning by members of the Sundrive Road Drug Unit as part of an ongoing investigation.

Gardaí raided a house in the Drimnagh area where a man in his 50s was arrested.

During a search of the property heroin with an estimated street value of €30,000 was recovered.

The operation is part of an ongoing investigation by gardaí targeting street level dealers working on behalf of the Kinahan cartel.

A source said the man currently being quizzed is not known to gardai.

“He is still suspected of holding drugs for this crime gang and is therefore an important part of their network,” the source said.

Earlier this month members of the Sundrive Road drug unit seized around €20,000 worth of cocaine targeting the crime gang’s low-level dealers.

A man in his 40s was arrested in relation to the seizure and was detained at Sundrive Road garda station.

He was quizzed for several hours in relation to the bust and later released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the DPP.

