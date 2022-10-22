A man in his 60s has died after he was found with unexplained injuries in Dublin 15 in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly before 3am today, gardaí received reports of a male with unexplained injuries on the Old Navan Road, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he was later pronounced dead.

His body has since been taken to Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem will be conducted today.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing to any person who were in the vicinity of Blanchardstown Road North, the Old Navan Road and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and surrounding areas between 12am and 3am and observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.

“Any road users (particularly taxi drivers) or pedestrians who were travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”