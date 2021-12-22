Garda probe after suspected sword attack in which man claims to have fingers chopped off

Gardaí are investigating after a man allegedly had a number of fingers chopped off in a sword attack.

The Limerick man, who is understood to be aged in his late 20s, was allegedly attacked with a sword in the St Mary’s Park area of the city late last Saturday night.

The chief suspect in the case is a man well known to the victim.

Senior sources say that gardaí are aware of the incident and have launched an investigation but this has been hampered by the fact that the victim has not made a complaint.

“Gardaí have attempted to make contact with him but without success so far. For a criminal case to proceed gardaí would need his co-operation. He was the victim of a truly savage assault,” a source said.

In a video posted online, the alleged victim talks to the camera with visible injuries to his face, including a deep cut to his forehead.

The man goes on to show his heavily bandaged hands and says that ten of his fingers have been chopped off.

He tells the camera how he has “staples on the side of my head” and “two black eyes”.

“I busted my head off the ground as well,” he says.

He then lifts up his heavily bandaged hands to the camera and says “ten fingers chopped off”.