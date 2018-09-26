Garda probe after man accused of attempted abduction

Gardai are asking the public for help in locating a man suspected of attempting to abduct a woman while she was waiting for a bus in Co Kildare.

The incident allegedly took place in the Barberstown area of Straffan, Co Kildare on Wednesday, September 12 at around 10pm.

Gardai are investigating after a woman (40s) reported that while she was waiting at a bus stop, a black Toyota Avensis, with a registration between 2003 and 2009 and with black tinted windows, pulled up beside her.

The driver, a man described as being 35 to 40 years old, 5ft 8in tall of average build with slicked black hair and wearing black shirt, tie and slim-fit blue jeans, offered the woman a lift.

When she refused the suspect allegedly got out of the car and grabbed the woman by the arm before returning to his vehicle and speeding off.

Gardai last night made an urgent appeal on RTE’s Crimecall programme and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 01 628 8222.

On that same programme gardai made a separate appeal from the family of a man missing since 1998.

Father of one Matthew Carroll (30) was last seen in the Roxboro Rd area of Limerick at around 8pm on June 8, 1998.

Mr Carroll left a group of friends to walk home and has not been seen since.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact gardai at Crimecall on 1800 40 50 60 or to call gardai at Roxboro Road on 061 214 340.

Online Editors