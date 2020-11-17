Garda probe after man (20s) found dead in Mayo house

Gardaí are investigating after a man (20s) was found dead at a house in Mayo last night.

Gardaí say they are investigating a fatal assault after attending the scene in Swinford at approximately 11pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for a technical examination and the State Pathologist has been notified.

A man (30s) has been arrested and is currently detained in Castlebar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

"Gardaí are investigating a fatal assault that occurred at a house in Swinford, Co. Mayo last night, Monday 16th November 2020 at approximately 11pm," a garda statement read.

"Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any unusual activity in Swinford town between the hours of 8pm and 11.15pm yesterday evening to come forward."

Anyone with any information should contact Swinford Garda Station on 094 925 2990 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

