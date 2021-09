Gardaí are are investigating the discovery of a mans body found at a property in Tallaght this evening. (Picture: Stephen Collins / Collins Dublin)

Gardaí are investigating after the body of a man in his 40s has been discovered in unexplained circumstances in Tallaght, Dublin.

The body was discovered in a house by gardaí shortly after 5.30pm today.

The scene is currently sealed off to allow for a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.