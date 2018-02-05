A CLOSE female associate of the Dublin crime boss nicknamed “Mr Big” works in a highly sensitive government department and is under close surveillance from gardai, Independent.ie can reveal.

Gardaí monitoring woman close to gang boss 'Mr Big' who has access to government office

The woman, who is extremely close to the mobster whose gang is the main suspect in at least six murders, is being closely monitored by An Garda Siochana over concerns that the gangster may use her position to his advantage.

“She is always by his side – she may not have any previous convictions but where she works is a major problem,” a source said. The shocking development comes as Independent.ie can also reveal that the Coolock-based drugs trafficker is “keeping his head down” and is happy to let the bloody Hutch/Kinahan feud play out as he concentrates on his criminal empire.

“Mr Big” is before the courts on serious gang-related charges, and has actually profited from the capital’s deadly gangland feud, gardai believe. “He is raking in tens of thousands of euro every week in his drug-dealing network. He has not taken a side in the feud and is seeing how it will play out,” a senior source said.

“He has links to both factions but at the end of the day the criminal you call ‘Mr Big’ is a businessman and a survivor,” the source added. “He has been usually polite when stopped and searched by gardai in recent months – he is doing his best to prevent any adverse heat coming on him.

“Mr Big’s gang is the chief suspect behind the murders of two IRA brothers who decided to go to war with the thug after previously working hand-in-hand with him. Vincent ‘Vinny’ Ryan was shot dead in February, 2016, and it quickly emerged that in the days before his murder he refused to have a sit-down meeting with “Mr Big”, who also ordered the murder of his older brother Alan.

‘Vinny’ was urged by some of his closest associates to have the meeting in the weeks after he was stabbed in the face during a vicious attack in Dublin’s north inner city last October.

However, sources have revealed that Ryan (25) refused to entertain the idea that he could sit down and “make peace” with the gangster he blamed for ordering the murder of his older brother, Alan.

Alan Ryan (32) was shot dead as he walked with friends at Grange Lodge Avenue in Clongriffin, north Dublin, on the afternoon of September 3, 2012. Sources said detectives have not yet “definitely identified” the tall hitman who carried out the shooting, which was captured on CCTV.

“He runs a very tight operation – he has his mentor and then just five lieutenants who look after the daily operations of the gang,” a source said. “He then has three or four fellas who carry out gun and pipe bomb attacks for him.

“He is very savvy with his money and is well able to use counter-surveillance techniques. “He stays between a number of addresses in north co Dublin. He is very hard to pin down. “One very important thing about him is that he holds very deep grudges.

“A few years ago, he went off the rails when a fella made comments about his girlfriend. He got that fella and personally sliced him up in a knife attack in Darndale. “Of course, the victim refused to make a statement because of the fear he was in. “Such is his fearsome underworld reputation that sources believe the Real IRA needed ‘to OK with him’ before it shot dead the gangster’s rival Michael ‘Micka’ Kelly in September 2011,” the senior source explained.

Despite his respectable outward appearance, Mr Big’s mob are the chief suspects in a string of brutal murders. This includes the double murders of innocent cousins Glen Murphy (19), from O’Devaney Gardens, and Mark Noonan (23), from Drumalee – both in the north inner city. They were shot dead outside a service station at the Clearwater shopping centre in Finglas in November, 2010.

The gang has also been linked with the murder of small-time criminal James Purdue (22), who was shot dead in Donaghmede in June 2006, as well as the murder of innocent man Warren O’Connor (24), who was stabbed to death in January, 2010. The gang boss is also suspected of sanctioning the murder of Darndale man Patrick Lawlor (23), who went missing in December 2004.

