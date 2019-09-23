A garda manhunt is underway after a French student was threatened with a meat cleaver during an aggravated burglary.

Garda manhunt underway after French student threatened with meat cleaver in burglary

The terrifying ordeal happened this morning in Co Limerick after a teenager and another suspect broke into the property in the Shannonvale area.

A 16-year-old teen is in custody while searches are ongoing for his accomplice following the incident at around 7am.

The victim, understood to be a French student aged in her 20s, was in the property at the time with another male.

She was threatened with what sources have said was a meat cleaver while a small amount of cash was also taken, but was not physically assaulted.

Gardai were alerted while the aggravated burglary was still in progress and local officers from Mayorstone Park garda station rushed to the scene.

As the gardai arrived two suspects were seen fleeing from the property in the Caherdavin direction.

Following an extensive search a juvenile male was found hiding in the Shannonvale area and arrested.

The suspect, who is a 16-year-old teen, is currently being held at Henry Street garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

“Local gardai are to be commended because they responded immediately which resulted in a quick arrest,” a source said.

Gardai are now hunting for the second suspect and searches in the area are ongoing.

A spokesman said that the occupant of the house was not injured during the aggravated burglary.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” a spokesman said.

Online Editors