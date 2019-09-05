Gardaí make 'significant development' in ATM robberies investigation as documents and 164 vehicles seized

Gardaí have made a 'significant development' in their investigation of a spate of ATM robberies.

Gardaí have made a 'significant development' in their investigation of a spate of ATM robberies.

The headway comes as Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) searches in Meath, Cavan and Monaghan this morning brought about the seizure of many items thought to be involved in the crimes.

A total of 10 locations, including four professional premises, four residential premises and two yards, were searched across the counties.

During the course of this morning’s searches, 162 vehicles, a quantity of illicit cigarettes, financial documents, documentation in relation to the ownership of assets and a laptop were seized.

A working fuel laundering plant was also discovered and evidence of offences relating to waste management was obtained.

The working fuel laundering plant discovered by Gardaí Photo: An Garda Síochána Facebook

The CAB investigation was in response to findings in investigations being undertaken by local gardaí in the Meath and Cavan/Monaghan Garda Divisions into the theft of ATMs in those counties.

A spokesperson for the CAB told Independent.ie that today marks a significant development but that the investigation will continue.

"This morning’s operation marks a significant development in the CAB operation," they said.

The illicit cigarettes discovered by Gardaí. Photo: An Garda Síochána Facebook

"Which has been shadowing the criminal investigation being conducted by local gardaí supported by national units and follows on from a number of significant seizures of cash and other property by the gardaí over the past number of weeks.

"The CAB investigation relates to cash, vehicles, other assets and real estate property that may represent the proceeds of crime.

"The investigation is ongoing"

Online Editors