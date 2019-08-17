Gardaí investigating a serious assault that left an elderly man in a critical condition have arrested a man in his 50s.

Gardaí make arrest after elderly man left in critical condition following assault

The victim was assaulted at Courtney Place in Ballybough, Dublin 3 at around 2am.

A garda spokeswoman said that he was rushed to hospital.

"A male in his 70s suffered serious head and spinal injuries during the assault and was taken to The Mater Hospital, where he is in a critical condition.

A man was seriously injured in an incident overnight Photo: Owen Breslin

"The scene is preserved and awaiting Garda Technical examination," she said.

The arrested man is being detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene at Courtney Place remains preserved and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who may have witnessed the assault or who can assist Gardaí in the investigation to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 - 6668601, The Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors