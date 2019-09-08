A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in his 50s whose body was found at a house in Bandon Road in Cork city on Saturday morning.

Gardaí launch murder investigation after post-mortem on body of man discovered dead on living room floor by son

A post-mortem examination was carried out this afternoon by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan at Cork University Hospital (CUH). It followed the suspicious death of a man named locally as 55-year-old Paul Jones.

The dead man is originally from Mayfield on the northside of Cork city. His body was found by his son when he went to the house on the southside of Cork city at 11.30am yesterday.

The man’s son had been trying to phone him for a number of days. He decided to go to the house after he was unable to reach his father by phone.

Sources confirmed Mr Jones’ son called to the house shortly before noon yesterday after becoming concerned for his father’s welfare.

“He had been trying to raise him on the phone and called over when he didn’t get an answer.

“He discovered his father lying dead on the floor in the living room.”

When the emergency services turned over the man's body they found blood. There was no sign of a forced entry at the property.

The body of the deceased was removed on Saturday evening to the morgue at CUH. The post-mortem examination determined that the man was murdered. However, the results of the post mortem were not released for operational reasons.

Gardaí in Cork have appealed to the public for information following the discovery of the body of Mr Jones at a single-storey rented house in Bandon Road in the Lough on the southside of Cork city.

The scene was examined by members of the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit. The body of Mr Jones was found in the living area of the house. Enquiries are ongoing in the Lough area.

Officers investigating the death are keen to to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bandon Road / McCurtain Villas area of the city over the last six days. They have also asked motorists who may have dash cam footage from the area to contact the incident room at Anglesea Street in Cork.

Gardai have begun door-to-door calls in the area in order to establish if anyone noticed anything suspicious in the locality over the past few days.

They have also begun tracing the man’s last known movements. Gardai are examining CCTV footage to try and establish when he last left the property or to see if anyone called to the house.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai in Anglesea Street Station on 021-4522000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

