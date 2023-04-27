Garda killer Aaron Brady and gangster Derek ‘Bottler’ Devoy lock horns behind bars

The two notorious inmates are leading rival factions following a dangerous fallout, with tensions running high on C Wing

Derek ‘Bottler’ Devoy (pictured) and Aaron Brady are on opposite sides in the prison

Derek ‘Bottler’ Devoy and Aaron Brady (pictured) are on opposite sides in the prison — © Collins

Garda killer Aaron Brady and loose cannon gangster Derek ‘Bottler’ Devoy are at loggerheads behind bars in high-security Portlaoise Prison.

According to sources, the two notorious inmates are leading rival factions following a dangerous fallout, with tensions running high on the prison’s C Wing,

Claims of a smuggled kitchen knife in another part of the prison are adding to fears of possible serious violence in the lock-up.

Brady is said to have gathered a gang of ‘Northern’ Irish inmates to his side against an opposing faction with Bottler at the top.

Previously, the pair were reported to have been among a group of inmates who enjoyed a boozy New Year’s Eve, getting drunk on home-made hooch.

The evening ended in a drunken brawl with Brady being among those disciplined.

He was formally subjected to disciplinary proceedings for assaulting Sean Groome, who is serving 15 years for an attack in which he stabbed his victim 16 times and set him on fire.

Devoy, who is serving 15 years after almost shooting a garda while an unpinned hand grenade rolled around on a bathroom floor, is not doing his time quietly.

In 2021, he picked up a one-month jail sentence after he was caught red-handed with a mobile phone in the prison.

He tried to break the phone as he was being searched on Christmas Eve in 2020.

The Ballymun hard-man pleaded guilty to the offence and said he was using the phone to call home after his mother had been released from hospital.

Last summer he was caught with a mobile phone for a second time and was temporarily transferred to Limerick Prison.

Devoy had already established a reputation as a volatile criminal in his native Ballymun before he was sentenced in 2020.

He was successfully prosecuted after he was seen pacing around near his home with a hand grenade and a 9mm Makarov submachine gun.

At the time, he had been warned by gardai of four separate death threats against him after being wrongly blamed for an attack on a top Kinahan associate.

His brother, Mickey Devoy, was murdered in 2014 and ‘Bottler’ survived a hit attempt in August 2017, which resulted in a double murder which remains unsolved.

The assassin ended up killing his sister, Antoinette Corbally-Devoy, a 48-year-old mother of six, and his friend Clinton Shannon (30), neither of whom were involved in crime.

At his Special Criminal Court trial, Devoy apologised to the gardaí and neighbours for his terrifying rampage, saying: “I wasn’t in my right state of mind.”

During Aaron Brady’s trial for the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe during the robbery of Lordship Credit Union in 2013, evidence was heard how he had talked of the killing while drunk.

A barman told the murder trial that he twice overheard Brady admit to shooting a garda in Ireland while he was drinking in the Coachman’s Inn in The Bronx.

On one occasion, Brady threatened to shoot a man who punched him in a bar fight and said he had killed before, and on a separate night the Armagh native was drunk and upset when he admitted the killing.

The same witness told how Brady got into a drunken fight at the bar and was making threats he would kill the man who had punched him.

Brady was sentenced to 40 years in August 2020 for the murder. He was also given a 14-year sentence for the robbery that netted €7,000.

At the time he was the first person in 35 years to be convicted and jailed for capital murder.