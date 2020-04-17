Garda investigation launched after shots fired at Dublin home

A Garda investigation is underway after shots were fired at a house in west Dublin last night.

Gardai were called to the scene in the Adamstown area of Lucan at around 9.50pm after receiving reports of gunfire.

It's believed a number of shots were discharged and one bullet was later discovered lodged in the window of the house.

However, no injuries were reported and the scene was preserved pending a technical examination.

A Garda cordon remained in place at the scene on Castlegate Square this morning as members of the Divisional Search Team carried out examinations of the area.

Their searches were focused on the green area outside the property where a number of bushes are located.

A Garda spokesman said that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Online Editors