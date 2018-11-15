News Crime

Thursday 15 November 2018

Garda investigation launched after man threatened at knife-point in aggravated burglary

Gardai in Ballina are investigating Photo: Google Maps
Gardai in Ballina are investigating Photo: Google Maps

Robin Schiller

Gardai are investigating an aggravated burglary during which two men kicked in the front door of a home and threatened the owner at knife point.

The shocking break-in happened in the Ballina area of Mayo on Monday night at around 9.30pm.

It is understood that two men broke through the front door of the property before threatening a man - aged in his 40s - with a knife.

A small amount of valuables were taken but the victim was not physically injured during the burglary.

Gardai based in Ballina are following a definite line of inquiry in relation to the break-in and at this stage no arrests have yet been made.

A source said that the incident is being investigated as a targeted burglary and that damage was also caused to the door.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary which occurred Monday November 12, 20118 at approximately 9.30pm at a house in Ballina, Co. Mayo.

“A man in his 40’s was threatened. No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing,” the spokeswoman said.

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News