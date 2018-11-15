Garda investigation launched after man threatened at knife-point in aggravated burglary

Gardai are investigating an aggravated burglary during which two men kicked in the front door of a home and threatened the owner at knife point.

The shocking break-in happened in the Ballina area of Mayo on Monday night at around 9.30pm.

It is understood that two men broke through the front door of the property before threatening a man - aged in his 40s - with a knife.

A small amount of valuables were taken but the victim was not physically injured during the burglary.

Gardai based in Ballina are following a definite line of inquiry in relation to the break-in and at this stage no arrests have yet been made.

A source said that the incident is being investigated as a targeted burglary and that damage was also caused to the door.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary which occurred Monday November 12, 20118 at approximately 9.30pm at a house in Ballina, Co. Mayo.

“A man in his 40’s was threatened. No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing,” the spokeswoman said.

Online Editors