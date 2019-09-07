Gardaí are treating as ‘suspicious’ the death of a 55-year-old man found lying dead in a pool of his own blood at his Cork home today.

Gardaí are treating as ‘suspicious’ the death of a 55-year-old man found lying dead in a pool of his own blood at his Cork home today.

Gardaí investigating 'suspicious' death after man finds his father (55) dead on living room floor in Cork

The body of the 55-year-old, named locally as Paul Jones, who is originally from the Mayfield area of Cork city was discovered by his son at 11.45am today.

It’s understood Mr Jones had been uncontactable by phone for several days.

Sources last night confirmed to Independent.ie that a post-mortem examination would be carried out tomorrow to determine if the investigation needs to be upgraded to a murder inquiry.

Gardaí said they were treating the death as "suspicious".

Sources confirmed Mr Jones’ son called to the house shortly before noon today after becoming concerned for his father’s welfare.

Gardaí were called to the scene (stock photo)

“He had been trying to raise him on the phone and called over when he didn’t get an answer.

“He discovered his father lying dead on the floor in the living room.”

Sources say the gardaí decision to treat the death as suspicious was reached after the body was moved and a quantity of blood was discovered.

The scene was cordoned off and the state pathologist was called.

“Gardaí are investigating all circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a man in his 50s in a house on the Bandon Road, Cork City," said gardaí.

“The man’s body was discovered by gardaí shortly after 11.30am.

“The scene is currently being examined. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out tomorrow.

“Enquires are ongoing and the course of the investigation will be determined by the outcome of the post-mortem.

“No further information is available at this time.

It’s understood officers were today carrying out door-to-door inquiries and checking CCTV in an effort to establish how long it had been since Mr Jones was last seen alive.

Local councillor Ted Tynan yesterday described the nature of Mr Jones’ death as tragic.

Online Editors