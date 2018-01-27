Gardaí investigating a shooting outside the National Stadium in Dublin on Friday night are "anxious" to speak to anyone who saw a black or dark-coloured Lexus in the area.

Gardaí investigating shooting outside National Stadium 'anxious' to speak to anyone who saw 'dark-coloured Lexus'

An innocent student was shot and another man injured as gang violence erupted outside a youth boxing event at around 9.45pm last night on South Circular Road.

"Investigating gardaí are appealing to members of the public who may have any information in relation to this incident or who may have been in the area of South Circular Road, St. Alban’s Road, Dublin 8 between 8pm and 10pm last night," a garda spokesman said. "Gardaí are particularly anxious to speak to anyone who may have seen a black or dark-coloured Lexus car which was reported to have been in the area at the time."

An under-18s boxing tournament was being held when the shooting happened. There was a large garda presence outside the stadium today as the tournament continued.

A member of the Hutch family, who has no connection to crime, was due to fight today - just a week after the murder of his cousin Derek Coakley Hutch last weekend. Gardaí last night confirmed that a car pulled up and two men – one wearing a ski mask and the other a balaclava – jumped out of the vehicle and opened fire on their target.

One of the men injured in the incident was believed to have been singled out because of an association with members of the Hutch family. However, the other is understood to be an innocent American student, who got caught in the gunfire, which happened a stone’s throw from Griffith College.

Anyone with information or any drivers who have dashcams fitted to their vehicles are asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any garda station.

Online Editors