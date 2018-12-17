Gardaí investigating feud murder of Kane McCormack arrest man in his 20s

Gardaí investigating the feud related murder of Kane McCormack have arrested a man in his 20s.

Gardaí carried out two searches in Clondalkin early this morning. The arrested man is being detained in Ashbourne Garda Station.

Father-of-one McCormack (24) was shot dead in a field close to Dunboyne, Co Meath, on the night of December 1 last year.

McCormack's killing is believed to be connected to the deadly feud between the Kinahan and Hutch gangs.

His father, Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan, was gunned down just days before Christmas in 2016, in another feud related murder.

"He is detained at Ashbourne Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2017."

