Gardaí investigating as six cars burnt out in west Dublin

The incident happened on Fortunestown Way amid a chaotic night in the Tallaght area.

"We are investigating criminal damage to 6 vehicles on Fortunestown Way last night," a garda spokesman told Independent.ie. One local described how a gang of people lit them on fire before fleeing.

Footage circulating of abandoned cars that were set on fire in Tallaght last night. pic.twitter.com/yHjNUo9CHu — Mike Hogan (@mikehoganmedia) March 3, 2018

"It was crazy. People in the area are still in shock about what happened. After everything else that happened last night too, it's just totally unacceptable." Garda reinforcements from across the capital were called to the Fortunestown area last night as gardai tried to maintain order outside a Lidl supermarket.

The store was looted and the roof was smashed in with a digger. Gardaí were also called to an incident at a Centra store in Jobstown, near the Blessington Road.

Nine men were arrested in relation to the incidents at the two stores. Eight men appeared in court this morning and were charged, with five of them released on bail.

The men are all aged between 24 and 47 years old.

Online Editors