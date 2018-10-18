Gardaí investigate arson attack on home of Quinn CFO

Arsonists last night attacked the home of Dara O’Reilly, the chief financial officer of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH).

QIH said Mr O’Reilly’s car was “petrol-torched” around 11pm last night, shortly after the family had retired for the night.

The business is made up of elements of the old Quinn empire. Mr Quinn returned as a consultant but later parted ways with the company.

The incident follows a number of other violent incidents against the company, including an arson attack on a tyre factory owned by a senior manager.

QIH said there has been a “campaign of threats and intimidation against senior management of QIH by persons who had sought the return of Sean Quinn”.

Mr Quinn has repeatedly condemned the attacks against the business.

QIH said the rear of the O’Reiily home “sustained some damage from the intense heat of the burning vehicle but further damage was contained by the prompt action of the Fire Service”.

Mr O’Reilly said: “My family and I are still in shock, but our overriding emotion is one of relief that we all managed to get out safely and of appreciation to the emergency services whose speed of response saved our home”.

QIH chairman Adrian Barden said the incident was “beyond the pale and a shocking attack on Mr O’Reilly’s family and on a peaceful and hardworking community.”

“We have previously warned that a continuation of these attacks will result in injuries or fatalities and we call on those with influence or knowledge of those engaged in these criminal actions to speak out.”

“Notwithstanding this intimidation QIH reaffirms our commitment to continuing investment and growth in the region, assisted by the incredible support and commitment of our 830 locally based staff.”

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating an "incident of criminal damage" that resulted in a "car parked at the rear of a private dwelling" being "damaged in a fire."

The scene has been examined by Garda Crime Scene Examiners and the investigation in on-going.

Online Editors