Gardaí investigate alleged sexual assault in Dublin city centre

Gardaí in Dublin have launched an investigation into an alleged sexual assault on a young woman in the city centre in the early hours of this morning.

The woman is believed to have been socialising with friends last night before the alleged incident occurred.

The woman was treated at the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit at the Rotunda Hospital after reporting the incident

A garda spokesperson confirmed that officers at Pearse St Garda Station are investigating but no arrests have yet been made.

Online Editors