Garda inquiry reveals criminals here are responsible for some ‘overseas’ scam calls

A garda clampdown targeting the criminal gangs involved in scam calls has established that some of the fraudsters are running these criminal enterprises within Ireland.

In recent months there has been a surge in scam calls, texts and emails being received by the public.

Now in a joint operation undertaken by the Garda National Economic Bureau (GNECB) and the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB), detectives are honing in on the criminals behind some of these “intrusive and unsolicited” communications.

It is understood specialist officers have established some of those involved are Irish nationals running these fraudulent operations here, and a clampdown on their criminal activities is now under way.

Foreign crime gangs based overseas are also involved, it is understood.

Detective Inspector Mel Smyth told the Sunday Independent there was an joint operation between GNECB and GNCCB into “this form of mass fraud, which can take the form of an unsolicited call, an SMS message or an email”.

“The criminals involved in this fraud can send out thousands of automated voice calls, texts and emails at the push of a button. It’s like going fishing, they throw out hooks and hope to catch a few unsuspecting people off guard,” he said.

The scam phone calls vary in detail — some appear to be from 085 numbers, but are a digit short of a full Irish phone number, while others come from a number that closely resembles the person’s own.

More again have automated messages claiming to be from the Department of Social Protection or the Revenue service.

Often the text messages purport to be from courier services saying there is a parcel waiting to be collected, a ploy used to play on the rise in online shopping since the beginning of the pandemic.

“These unsolicited contacts take many forms. Generally, on the automated voice calls, the person is asked to press One to talk to an agent and then they are put through to someone who uses a well-rehearsed script to talk to you and try and establish your name, address, date of birth and PPS number," according to the senior officer, who works in the area of serious economic crime and anti-corruption, among other things.

“This is all very valuable information. It can lead to identity fraud.

"These people rush you on the phone: they say they need your information quickly because your personal information has been compromised.

“On the text and email scams, people are directed to a fake website where they are often asked to enter their bank account details. We routinely take down these websites.

He also warned about a rise in fraudsters offering online loans, which are becoming more prevalent in the run up to Christmas.

The sites, which claim to be authorised by the Central Bank, guarantee people with bad credit a loan after they apply online — but ask them to first transfer a sum of money in order to secure the loan.

“It is called advance-fee fraud. People apply for a loan online with what they think is a genuine finance company. They then get a phone call from a fraudster, saying their loan has been approved.

"Then they will be asked to transfer a sum of money to secure the loan, as a form of insurance.

“People who are financially vulnerable will often will do this. A legitimate company would never ask you to transfer any money in order to secure a loan.

“We are trying to protect people in Ireland from fraudsters. There are a lot of scams out there.

"My advice is if in doubt don’t do it, and seek financial advice that you are sure is legitimate.”