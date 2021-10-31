| 11.2°C Dublin

Garda inquiry reveals criminals here are responsible for some ‘overseas’ scam calls

Detective Inspector Mel Smyth is investigating the frauds. Picture by Gerry Mooney Expand

Ali Bracken

A garda clampdown targeting the criminal gangs involved in scam calls has established that some of the fraudsters are running these criminal enterprises within Ireland.

In recent months there has been a surge in scam calls, texts and emails being received by the public.

Now in a joint operation undertaken by the Garda National Economic Bureau (GNECB) and the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB), detectives are honing in on the criminals behind some of these “intrusive and unsolicited” communications.

