A garda has suffered injuries to his face after being attacked yesterday evening in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Garda hospitalised with facial injuries after being attacked with 'trowel' in Dundalk

At approximately 5.05pm, gardai responded to a call at The Bakehouse Apartments in Dundalk in relation to a public order incident.

When gardai arrived at the scene, a male garda was assaulted and received a facial injury.

It is understood the injured garda is in his 20s and was struck near the eye with a sharp implement, described by a source as a "trowel".

He is currently being treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda.

A garda spokesperson told the Herald that a male in his fifties has been arrested in relation to the assault.

A second male has also been arrested for "public order matters" and has been detained at Dundalk Garda Station.

Dundalk councillor Ruairi O’ Murchu told the Herald that he was passing the scene shortly after the incident occurred.

"I got there at around 5.30pm and saw two gardai securing the area as a crime scene," he said.

"I heard that a row broke out at the premises and that a man had been trying to get back inside.

"What happened here is incredibly serious and utterly unacceptable.

"It’s deplorable whenever a member of An Garda Siochana is injured during the course of duty.

"Dundalk has its fair share of issues, just like any other town, but an incident like this is on another level.

"I just hope that this man makes a full and speedy recovery," he said.

