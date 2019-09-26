Garda hospitalised with facial injuries after attack in Dundalk
A garda has suffered injuries to his face after being attacked this evening in Dundalk, Co Louth.
At approximately 5.05pm, Gardai responded to a call at The Bakehouse Apartments in Dundalk in relation to a public order incident.
When gardai arrived at the scene, one male member of An Garda Siochana was assaulted and received a facial injury.
He is currently being treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda.
A garda spokesperson told Independent.ie that a male in his fifties has been arrested in relation to the assault.
A second male has also been arrested for “public order matters” and has been detained at Dundalk Garda Station.
