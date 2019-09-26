A garda has suffered injuries to his face after being attacked this evening in Dundalk, Co Louth.

A garda has suffered injuries to his face after being attacked this evening in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Garda hospitalised with facial injuries after attack in Dundalk

At approximately 5.05pm, Gardai responded to a call at The Bakehouse Apartments in Dundalk in relation to a public order incident.

When gardai arrived at the scene, one male member of An Garda Siochana was assaulted and received a facial injury.

He is currently being treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda.

A garda spokesperson told Independent.ie that a male in his fifties has been arrested in relation to the assault.

A second male has also been arrested for “public order matters” and has been detained at Dundalk Garda Station.

More to follow...

Online Editors