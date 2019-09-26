News Crime

Thursday 26 September 2019

Garda hospitalised with facial injuries after attack in Dundalk

Stock picture
Ian Begley

A garda has suffered injuries to his face after being attacked this evening in Dundalk, Co Louth.

At approximately 5.05pm, Gardai responded to a call at The Bakehouse Apartments in Dundalk in relation to a public order incident.

When gardai arrived at the scene, one male member of An Garda Siochana was assaulted and received a facial injury.

He is currently being treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda.

A garda spokesperson told Independent.ie that a male in his fifties has been arrested in relation to the assault.

A second male has also been arrested for “public order matters” and has been detained at Dundalk Garda Station.

